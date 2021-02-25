Obituary: Effie Keramidas

Effie Keramidas, 93, of Parkersburg died February 21, 2021 at Eagle Point Care Facility. She was born on June 10, 1927 in Lamia, Greece a daughter of the late George and Katirina Papathanasopoulos. Effie owned and operated the Traveler’s Restaurant with her husband Sam for 50 years from the late 1940′s until the late 1990′s. She was also a member of St. James Greek Orthodox Church

Effie is survived by her son, Tom Keramidas of Parkersburg; brother-in-law Menas (Athena) Keramidas of Knoxville, TN; sister-in-law, Kristalia Papathanasopoulos; many nieces and nephews living in Knoxville, TN, Athens, OH, Columbus, OH, Sanford, CT and Greece.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Keramidas in 1992; two brothers George and Spiro Papathanasopoulos.

Funeral services will be Saturday 1:00 pm at St. James Greek Orthodox Church in Belpre, OH with Father Mark Eliot officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery

Visitation will be held Saturday 12:00 -1:00 pm at the church

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

