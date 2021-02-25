Obituary: Lettie Melrose Morris

Lettie Melrose Morris, 90, of Parkersburg went home Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from Elmcroft of Marietta.

She was born April 21, 1930 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Joseph Judson and Lena Elizabeth Robinson Melrose. She enjoyed playing bridge and being active in church as a member at Stout United Methodist Church. Lettie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Lettie is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Ann Mosler (Joe) of Wapakoneta, OH; her son, Douglas R. Morris (Regina) of Eighty Four, PA; two sisters, Betty Melrose Stephens of Mineral Wells and Joann Melrose Wolfe (Russell) of North Field, OH; two brothers, Mark Anthony Melrose of Mineral Wells and Frank Freel Melrose (Helen) of San Jose, CA; five grandchildren, Charles Mosler (Alison), Jennifer Grundey (Jason), Michelle Mosler, Kristopher Morris and Tyler Morris; five great-grandchildren, Luke Kline, Matthew Kline, Jack Grundey, William Mosler and Nathan Mosler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 61 years, Bob W. Morris; brother-in-law, Jack Stephens; sister-in-law, Wanda Melrose; and grandson-in-law, Jason Kline.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Stout United Methodist Church with Pastor Cindy Eakle officiating. Burial will follow at Big Tygart Cemetery. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

As seating is limited in the sanctuary due to COVID, the service will be broadcast live on Facebook and Youtube Stout Memorial UMC channels.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Stout UMC @ 3329 Broad St. Parkersburg, WV 26101 or Big Tygart/Rockport Cemetery Fund, c/o Mr. John Stephens, 1784 Sycamore Run Road Mineral Wells, WV 26150.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Morris family. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

