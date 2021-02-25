Obituary: Sylvia Craddock

Sylvia Craddock, 89, formerly of Calhoun County, WV, passed away at her home in Springfield, Ohio on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

She was born in Calhoun County on April 30, 1931, the daughter of the late Lee and Ocie (Bailey) Hall.

Sylvia attended school in Calhoun County, West Virginia. She moved to Cleveland, Ohio where she worked at General Electric. In November 1955, she married her beloved husband Don. In 1967 they moved to Mentor, Ohio where Sylvia enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her family. Her

hobbies included bowling, upholstering furniture, candy making, and sewing. She worked at Magnif and retired in 1992. In 1995, she and Don moved home to West Virginia. In her retirement, Sylvia enjoyed family gatherings, cooking/baking, extended card games of Rook, Pinochle, and dominoes. Sylvia loved to be outdoors and she always had an amazing vegetable garden. She enjoyed canning, quilting, and crochet. She lived by the mantra that nothing should go to waste. She had a quick wit and befriended everyone, treating them all with kindness, honesty & respect. Often referred to as “Aunt Tibbie” or “Grannie”, loved her family, which was the most important part of her life.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald Craddock, infant twin

brothers, Loyd and Boyd Hall; sisters; Wanda Houchin and Bernice Matheney,

brothers; Albert Guy Hall and Darrell Hall; sister-in-law Ollidene Hall, brother-in-laws Willard Matheney, and Billie Houchin, and nephews David Matheney and Gary (Kathy) Matheney, Ronnie Starcher, and Joshua Varda.

Survivors include; son Rodney (Kristi) Craddock, grandsons Andrew and Tyler

Craddock, siblings Norma (Dale) Starcher and Paul (Carol) Hall. Nieces; Cathy (Bob) Bush, Debbie (John) Varda, Sharon (Terry) Shaw, Dee Dee (David) Starcher, Tammi Craddock, Donna (Keith) Lowe. Nephews; Steve (Stacy) Starcher, Mike Hall, Larry

(Jennifer) Hall, Terry Matheney, Jeffrey (Kelley) Houchin, Dewayne (Jessica) Hall, Greg (Shanna) Hall, Kevin (Sheena) Hall, Gary (Debbie) Craddock. She will be fondly remembered and lovingly missed.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV on

Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 2:00 pm with visitation hours from Noon to 2:00 pm Saturday prior to the service. Interment will be in the Bailey Cemetery on Beech. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com. Due to COVID-19 face masks and social distancing are required.

