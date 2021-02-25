Advertisement

Parkersburg Fishing Derby makes return after 2020 cancellation

The event that brings trout to the children of the Mid-Ohio Valley will make its return
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Fishing Derby will make a return after it was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The derby brings trout to Southwood and City Parks in Parkersburg for children ages 3-14 to compete.

The event is scheduled for April 17th of this year, and the derby will be celebrating their 40th anniversary after missing out on the celebration last year.

Social distancing guidelines and mask requirements have not yet been set for the event, but will be in place.

