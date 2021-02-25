Promise scholarship application deadline, March 1st at midnight

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the end of the school year approaching for West Virginia high school seniors, many of them will be looking for their chance at scholarships for in-state colleges.

Seniors have until midnight on march first to apply for the promise scholarship.

It is a scholarship designed for high school seniors seeking financial assistance for any colleges within the Mountain state.

Students will first need to fill out the free application for federal student aid---also known as “FAFSA.”

And they will need to meet the academic requirements of a “B” average for their GPA and certain SAT and ACT test scores. It is something that many counselors in the state encourage their students to apply for.

“It’s free money. It takes five minutes to do the application if even that. So, it’s a great opportunity for our students,” says Parkersburg High School, Maggie Ohneck. “Even if they think they’re not going to go to school in West Virginia we always tell them to apply. Because, in the off chance they change their mind, then they’re going to be out thousands and thousands of dollars.”

If you are a student that wants to apply for the Promise scholarship, the FAFSA is free and available through the U.S. Department of Education at fafsa.gov. The Promise Scholarship application is available at cfwv.com/promise.

For assistance with applications, students and families are encouraged to call the state’s financial aid hotline at 877-987-7664. Students are also encouraged to sign up for West Virginia’s text-message college counseling program, “Txt 4 Success,” by visiting http://www.cfwvconnect.com/txt-4-success/.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.