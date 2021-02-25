Advertisement

Rebuilding Big Reds

There will be a lot of new faces on the team Parkersburg tips off the new girls high school basketball season
(KCRG)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last year at this time the number 1 ranked Parkersburg High girls basketball team was poised to win a 4th straight West Virginia Class AAA championship.

The only thing that stopped coach Scot Cozzens and his Big Reds was the pandemic.

That was then, and this is now. All 5 starters are gone from last years squad, along with 3 of the top 4 players who came off the bench.

So while they are the Big Reds, they will be a little green to start the new season.

But high school athletics is about adapting to a regular turnover in talent.

Coach Cozzens and his coaching staff are working in getting the “new kids on the court " acclimated to each other, and the Big Reds way of doing things.

He views the opening weeks of the season as a time for his team to work on playing well together and improving with each game.

Parkersburg opens up the new season Friday March 5th at home against Woodrow Wilson.

