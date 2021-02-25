Rebuilding Big Reds

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last year at this time the number 1 ranked Parkersburg High girls basketball team was poised to win a 4th straight West Virginia Class AAA championship.

The only thing that stopped coach Scot Cozzens and his Big Reds was the pandemic.

That was then, and this is now. All 5 starters are gone from last years squad, along with 3 of the top 4 players who came off the bench.

So while they are the Big Reds, they will be a little green to start the new season.

But high school athletics is about adapting to a regular turnover in talent.

Coach Cozzens and his coaching staff are working in getting the “new kids on the court " acclimated to each other, and the Big Reds way of doing things.

He views the opening weeks of the season as a time for his team to work on playing well together and improving with each game.

Parkersburg opens up the new season Friday March 5th at home against Woodrow Wilson.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.