Scoreboard- Feb. 24

College and high school basketball scores from Wednesday Feb. 24
(WTOK)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NCAA women’s basketball

West Virginia 68

Iowa State 85

Ohio State 67

Penn State 69

Glenville State 83

Charleston 81

Fairmont State 69

West Liberty 94

NCAA men’s basketball

Fairmont State 96

West Liberty 126

Glenville State at Charleston- canceled

Boys high school basketball

Manchester 54

Waterford 74

Eastern 34

Western 60

