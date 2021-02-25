Scoreboard- Feb. 24
College and high school basketball scores from Wednesday Feb. 24
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NCAA women’s basketball
West Virginia 68
Iowa State 85
Ohio State 67
Penn State 69
Glenville State 83
Charleston 81
Fairmont State 69
West Liberty 94
NCAA men’s basketball
Fairmont State 96
West Liberty 126
Glenville State at Charleston- canceled
Boys high school basketball
Manchester 54
Waterford 74
Eastern 34
Western 60
