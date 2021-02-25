Advertisement

Victoria’s Secrets to close dozens more stores

The move to close stores comes after L Brands' plan to spin off Vitoria's Secret fell through.
The move to close stores comes after L Brands' plan to spin off Vitoria's Secret fell through.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Up to 50 Victoria’s Secret store locations will close this year in the U.S. and Canada, according to the retailer’s parent company L Brands, Inc.

The move is not nearly as severe as the 241 stores the lingerie retailer closed in 2020.

It comes after L Brands’ plan to spin off Victoria’s Secret fell through. The company still wants to offload the retailer in a matter of months.

It’s investing instead in the company’s stronger brand, Bath and Body Works, which will see about 50 new stores open. That will only net the retailer a few new stores, as it plans to close up to 40 locations in malls.

The new stores are almost entirely at off-mall locations, signaling retailers’ continuing lack of faith in the enclosed mall model.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Bush (left), Brian Sidwell (center), and Christopher Allman (right)
Several arrests made in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Crash
Minor injuries reported in head-on collision on Route 68
Damage to the duplex on Seventh Street in Marietta.
Duplex damaged by Tuesday night fire
The Parkersburg Brewing Company has been operating at 75 percent capacity since Gov. Justice...
Parkersburg restaurant says they do not need vaccine earlier than others
Soul Minnehan, 1, was abducted Monday from a home in Franklin County, Ohio, investigators say.
UPDATE: 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect arrested

Latest News

Forecast for February 25th
Forecast for February 25th
Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 2/25/21
Costco is raising its minimum wage.
Costco boosts minimum wage to $16
The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.
Group asks Supreme Court justices to ban use of race in college admissions
Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich., testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural...
Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Granholm as energy secretary