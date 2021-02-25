Wood County Coroner: drug-related and other deaths down in 2020

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In a year when deaths due to the coronavirus made the headlines almost every day, the number of deaths in major cases investigated by the Wood County Coroner’s office declined.

The death toll in several factors, including drugs, declined from 2019 to 2020.

31 drug-related deaths were handled by the coroner last year, a decrease from 45 in 2019.

There were five homicides in 2020, down from seven in 2019. Suicides decreased from 15 to 11.

The one category bucking the trend was motor vehicle crashes. Deaths from auto wrecks increased from six to 14.

While the drug-related deaths declined for the year, Wood County Coroner Mike St. Clair, who spoke to the county commission Thursday, noted five of those deaths happened in the month of May.

”I don’t have scientific data to back it up, but that’s when a lot of stimulus checks were being received,” St. Clair told us. “And I actually spoke to families who said their son or daughter received their stimulus check, and unfortunately, bought a lot of drugs with it.”

He also notes that, so far in 2021, there have been 11 drug-related deaths, also at a time when federal stimulus checks were sent out.

The numbers the coroner reported do not reflect deaths due to COVID-19, which in West Virginia and other states are considered deaths due to natural causes.

There have been 130 Wood County deaths recorded from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

