WVUP announces its Women’s History Month celebration
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - March is Women’s History Month, and WVU-Parkersburg will be celebrating with a week of events. The lineup of events will feature both in-person and virtual gatherings. The full list of events includes:
- “Healthy Body” free yoga class
- “Healthy Mind” at-home spa event
- “Crafts and Conversation” night of crafting and socializing
- Social media takeover promoting the voices of women at WVUP
- “Be You” virtual photo gallery
- Distribution of women’s history art and supply kits
Additional information about each of these events can be found online here.
Those who would like to participate are asked to register online. Registrants will receive Zoom links to virtual events and the at-home supply kits.
