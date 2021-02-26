Advertisement

Ankrom and Offenberger announce college plans

Williamstown senior Brady Ankrom and Marietta senior Scott Offenberger will play football on the college level.
(Source: Gray Media)
(Source: Gray Media)(GIM)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(WTAP) - A pair of Mid Ohio Valley student athletes announced their college plans with signing celebrations on Thursday

Williamstown’s Brady Ankrom is headed to Wittenberg University, while Marietta’s Scott Offenberger is bound for Muskingum University.

Both will be playing college football.

Ankrom was part of a championship winning tradition at Williamstown and he’ll join a Wittenberg program that is a regular playoff contender on the NCAA Div. III level.

Offenberger decided on Muskingum because he was impressed with the coaches and players of the Ohio Athletic Conference school.

