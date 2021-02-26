Boys and Girls Club of Washington County reaches fundraising goal for construction project

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County has reached the fundraising goal for its construction project.

The organization recently received $350,000 from Par Mar Oil Company to support the project.

“At first it was surreal to receive it, we were, two of us were in shock at the meeting,” explains Jenna Stewart, Resource Development Coordinator, Boys and Girls Club of Washington County. “My executive just started crying because she was overwhelmed with emotions. But it feels like we finally hit our goal and we are where we are supposed to be now with the gym. For years, we’ve looked back there and seen an uncomplete space and thought about what it will be, what it could be. Now it’s actually happening and we hear the construction workers back there, we hear jack hammers going.”

Once the project is complete, amenities will include a gym, a fitness room, a community activity room, a laundry room and a kitchen.

The new space will allow the organization to serve more kids and provide new resources for them.

“With a kitchen, for a concession stand, we will be able to teach our children how to cook meals when their parents are not arround,” says Stewart. “We will have showers, and a laundry facility, so children that need extra resources are able to get them here. Our real goal is to provide those with resources they may not get otherwise.”

Stewart explains that it will also benefit the community.

“We want this to be a space where community members can talk to us about having a birthday party, a rental for an event, trainings,” says Stewart. “We also want to be able to have, we will have a community activity room where parents and their kids can have mommy and me classes for yoga and Pilates and Zumba. It’s going to be a real community space, it’s not just for our kids, it’s for everyone in our community.”

The organization hopes to have the projected completed by September.

To schedule a tour or to learn more about the project you can contact the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County at 740-373-4123 or visit its website https://bgcwcoh.org.

