Advertisement

DNA from soda can helps solve 40-year-old killing

The suspect, 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson, was identified using genetic databases.
The suspect, 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson, was identified using genetic databases.(Source: Source: CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT/KMGH/CNN)
By KMGH staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - Authorities have announced a cold-case arrest in the 1981 murder of a Colorado woman.

The suspect, 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson, was identified using genetic databases.

DNA from Anderson’s trash from his current apartment -- including a Coke can -- matched DNA from the crime scene.

The body of 34-year-old Sylvia Quayle was discovered by her father inside her Cherry Hills Village home. She had been shot and stabbed.

Quayle’s sister and brother-in-law are still alive, but her parents have passed away.

“To meet Sylvia’s family today means a lot to me. When I read this case and realized that her father found her in the condition that I know she was in, the way that she was left after being brutalized and killed, I can’t imagine,” former Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey said.

“And I know he’s not here, and for me that’s the hardest part of solving these 40-year-old cases, and we’ve solved quite a few of them now, is that some of the people who want answers, who need closure, they don’t get it,” he added.

The suspect was living in Nebraska. He will be extradited to Colorado to face first-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2021 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

courtesy: Cineflix Productions/History Channel
American Pickers returning to West Virginia
Hundreds of cars lined up outside WVUP for Thursday's vaccine clinic
Cars line up for COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Parkersburg
The Parkersburg Brewing Company has been operating at 75 percent capacity since Gov. Justice...
Parkersburg restaurant says they do not need vaccine earlier than others
House enflamed early-Friday morning
House catches fire on 14th Street in Parkersburg
Scott Bush (left), Brian Sidwell (center), and Christopher Allman (right)
Several arrests made in connection to catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

14th Street Fire
Daybreak, House catches fire on 14th Street in Parkersburg, 2/26/21
Forecast for February 26th
Forecast for February 26th
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, a video image of Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of slain Saudi...
US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist’s killing
Coronavirus in Ohio
UPDATE: Ohio reports 58 deaths, 1,976 new COVID-19 cases on Friday
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?