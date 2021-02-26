Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother’s internet modeling

By KOVR staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - The athletic director at a Catholic school resigned in the wake of kids getting expelled over their mother’s online activities.

Three children of Crystal Jackson, known as “The Real Mrs. Poindexter” on her OnlyFans account, were expelled from Sacred Heart Parish. All three boys are under the age of 12.

Jackson and other women appear nude and partially nude in photos and videos on the account.

Three weeks ago, the school’s unidentified athletic director “forcibly resigned” for his connection to the online content. His two kids were allowed to stay enrolled at Sacred Heart but were reportedly taken out of the school shortly after the resignation.

It was confirmed at least one other Sacramento mom with kids at Jesuit High School and Sacred Heart Parish also posted sexual content online on OnlyFans. KOVR was told that woman’s children are still enrolled at the school.

Jackson said this week that her account generates up to $150,000 a month.

“It just started taking off,” she said.

She and her husband claim unhappy school moms bullied Sacred Heart to kick out her three sons over it.

The growing scandal has parents weighing in but asking to remain anonymous.

“A Catholic school isn’t just a school. That’s why they want to send their kids there because it is a community of people that come together for the shared values,” one mother said. “If you don’t share those values, and you were actively trying to undermine them, I feel like it’s only fair you were asked to leave.”

Another shared on Facebook: “It’s a private school. The parents most likely signed a contract that states their moral standing matters.”

Some supported the mother’s choices.

“Leave them alone,” a commenter said. “The kids probably never would have known if it hadn’t become such a big deal.”

