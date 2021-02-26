Advertisement

House catches fire on 14th Street in Parkersburg

No injuries reported by Dispatch
House enflamed early-Friday morning
House enflamed early-Friday morning
By Jack Selby
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A house on 14th Street in Parkersburg caught fire early Friday morning.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, the house became enflamed around 2:10 a.m., and while firefighters didn’t specify where the flames were located, at the scene, they appeared to be focused within the second floor of the house.

Dispatch also said that no injuries were reported at the scene.

The Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments, as well as St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service, all responded to the fire.

