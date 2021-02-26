More vaccine doses headed to W.Va. pharmacies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia expects to continue getting additional doses of existing vaccines; a number that could increase with approval of a third vaccine.

Gov. Jim Justice said Friday more than 469,000 residents have received both the first and second doses of the vaccines introduced back in December.

State officials add more than 42% of those 65 and older have had at least the first dose.

The state also has received approval to add independent pharmacies to the list of outlets providing vaccinations.

”That will give us, the following week, additional doses in a number of independent pharmacies across the state,” said retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Director of the state’s interagency task force, “which will be important to our community-based approach in the 55 counties.”

The governor and state health administrators were asked about individuals turned away from Walgreen’s pharmacies this week, who had appointments for vaccinations. Reporters said they had received phone calls from people who were told the vaccines were not available.

Governor Justice said he understood the issue was a problem with the Walgreen’s system, which he understands has been resolved.

Despite the good numbers, state health officials agreed more has to be done to promote vaccinations of African-Americans. Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch noted only .2% of Blacks have received doses.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.