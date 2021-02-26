Obituary: Donna Joan Stephens

Donna Joan Stephens, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord from Camden-Clark Medical Center on February 25, 2021. She was born October 9, 1937 in Waverly, WV, a daughter of the late Ernest L. and Thelma Harper Robinson.

She was a 1955 graduate of Williamstown High School and was employed for many years as a clerk with the Ohio Valley Health Department. She was a member of the Gideons Auxiliary, Davis Memorial Wesleyan Church and also a past member of the Pleasant Grove Church where she was married. Joan was very lovingly family oriented, was known as the “best cook in the world” and was always the last to eat. She had a true servant’s heart, always caring for others.

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Charles D. Stephens; daughter, Brenda Sue (Kevin) Poole of Vienna, WV; son, Pastor Brady (Jennifer) Stephens of Parkersburg, WV; sister, Patricia (Jim) Parsons of Williamstown, WV; brother, Kenneth (Lynn) Robinson of Waverly, WV; grandson, Parker D. Stephens of Parkersburg, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joan was also preceded in death by three brothers; Ralph Robinson, Michael Robinson and Roy Robinson.

Funeral services for Joan will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday March 2, 2021 at the Kimes Funeral Home 521 Fifth Street Parkersburg, with Pastor David Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be 4pm-8pm on Monday, March 1st at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

