Obituary: Edna Alberta “Berty” Crawford

Edna Alberta “Berty” Crawford, 65, of Marietta, OH passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 27, 1955 in Joplin, MO to the late Ray and Lillian Manson. She was a member of HarborSite Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell Crawford; brother, Tommy Manson of Baton Rouge, LA; sister, Betty Manson of Lawrence, KS; two step-daughters, Julie Cunningham (Robert) Wheeling, WV; Kristie Tuttle (Kenneth) of New Martinsville, WV; two sisters-in-law, Cheryl Leek of Marietta and Sandy Crislip (Gary) of Marietta and her three chihuahua fur babies.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta with Pastor Don Arbuckle officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the funeral home. A private burial will be held in Harter Cemetery, Hannibal, OH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

