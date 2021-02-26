Obituary: Everett Shane Flowers

Everett Shane Flowers, 44, of Parkersburg, passed away February 22, 2021 at his residence.

He was born June 25, 1976 in Nashville, TN a son of the late Herbert Flowers and Mary (Ohse) Flowers.

Everett is survived by six siblings, James Flowers, Rita Anderson (John), Paul Flowers, Mary Flowers (William Green), Carl Flowers, and Nita Trembly (Pat) all of Parkersburg and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Everett was preceded in death by Infant Brother and infant sister.

Service will be Monday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Gary Chapman officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

