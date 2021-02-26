Obituary: Jean Irene Hockenberry

Jean Irene Hockenberry, 86, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Muskingum Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on April 23, 1934 in Germantown, Ohio to Von Martin and Ida Golda Burkhart Kehl.

She owned and operated Jean’s Hair Styling. Following retirement she helped her son Jay at Auto Choice in Beverly. Jean was a member of Lowell United Methodist Church, Elk Grange in Harriettsville and the Order of Easter Star where she was a Past Worthy Matron in 1963 and served on Lowell Village Council for many years. Jean served her community on the Lower Salem Emergency Squad. She helped start the Lowell Springfest, managed the Lowell Pool and was a member of the garden club. Jean loved bowling, won many tournaments and loved her cats and dogs

She is survived by her husband, Charles Frederick Hockenberry, whom she married on February 21, 1952; three sons, Charles Hockenberry, Jr. (Debbie), Larry Hockenberry (Martine Walder) and Jay Hockenberry (Tonda); four grandchildren, Eric, Stacy, Kristen and Jacklyn; and two great grandchildren, Ethan and Elijah.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Chad.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Pastor Zack Waite officiating. Private family services will be held with Order of Eastern Star services as well. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Number of people in the funeral home at one time will be limited.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hockenberry family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

