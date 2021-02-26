Advertisement

Obituary: Joseph Eugene Kidd

Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Joseph Eugene Kidd, 63, of Marietta passed away February 24, 2021.

He was born January 24, 1958, in Marietta to George E. Kidd and Judie (George) Zimmerman.  He was self-employed as a contractor.

He is survived by:  wife, Barb Kidd (Wilson), daughter, Sheena Dee Kidd, step-children, Jesse Lyons and Amber Lyons, granddaughters, Keara Layne Kidd, Joelyn Raine Kidd, Kali Strahler, Kaylee Sandy, Desiree Lyons, great grandchildren, Aubrey, Kayden and Lily.  He is also survived by his mother, Judie (George) Zimmerman, siblings:  Crystal (Rusty) Brown, Carmen (Robert) Patterson, James (Kyla) Kidd, Carla Sparks and Rick Hesson; half-brother Shawn Zimmerman, step-brother Scott Zimmerman, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his father, George E. Kidd and son, Joshua Aaron Kidd.

Family will greet friends on Monday evening  (March 1) from 5 until 8.   Private graves side services will be held at a later date.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral home is assisting the family and Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

