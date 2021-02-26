Obituary: Michael L. Copeland

Michael L. Copeland, 70, of Parkersburg passed away February 23, 2021 at The Willows Center.

He was born October 25, 1950 in Wood County, WV, a son of the late Hugh M. and Addie M. Vincent Copeland. He had worked at Kesterson’s Laundromat, Canteen Services and was co-owner with his wife of the MC Janitorial Services. He was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Michael is survived by a son, Matthew Copeland of Parkersburg; three sisters, Mary Ann Copeland of Parkersburg, Linda Van Voorhis (Clay) of Vincent, OH and Penny Combs of Anderson, IN; two brothers, William Copeland (Sue) of Davisville and Kenneth Copeland (Susan) of Navarre, FL; one grandchild, Madison Copeland of Parkersburg; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha J. Copeland; and a brother, Ted Copeland.

Funeral services will be 11a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

