Obituary: Rebecca Ann Cline

Rebecca Ann Cline, 68, of Marietta passed away at 2:33am, Friday, February 26, 2021, at her home. She was born April 13, 1952, in Marietta a daughter of Russell Dean and Betty Louise Rose Doan.

Rebecca was a graduate of Marietta High School and employed for 29 years at Washington-Morgan County Community Action in the Head Start program. She loved to cook and try new recipes, collect salt & pepper shakers and Beanie Babies. She enjoyed hosting parties with friends and family. She was a member of VFW Post 5108.

On October 24, 2002, she married Glenn “Tony” Cline who survives with one son, Donald Scott Davis and 2 daughters, Tamara and Jennifer Davis; 2 grandsons, Austin Davis and Braidon Goddard; 2 sisters: Judy (Roger) Jeffers and Beth Tullis both of Marietta and brother-in-law Patrick (Dottie) Cline of Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Al Walbert.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and no funeral services will be held at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.