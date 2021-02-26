Obituary: Wanda Lee “ Bunny” Utt Shimp

Wanda Lee " Bunny” Utt Shimp earned her wings and passed through heavens gates at her home on February 24, 2021, after an extended illness.

She was born on April 20, 1931 at Liverpool, a daughter of the late Brooks and Theo Scyoc Utt.

She was a graduate of Ripley High School with the class of 1949. A member of the Liverpool United Methodist Church. A life member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary where she held the office of president for many years.

She enjoyed working puzzles, gardening, and never missed a bingo game to help a worthy cause and was an avid Longaberger basket collector. She was famous for her homemade chicken noodles which was a big hit at family gatherings.

She married the love of her life, Billie Shimp, on December 23, 1950. Together, they had three children, Joyce (Clayton) Brabham of Reedy, Ray (Angie) Shimp and Billie Lee (Janet) Shimp both of Liverpool.

She is survived by a sister, Wilda “Wig” (Bernard) Lockhart of Lockhart, WV; brother, Delmar “Bub” Utt of Liverpool ; many nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by pride and joy grandchildren, Terry (Beth) Brabham of Gay, WV, Ryan (Lindsay) Brabham of Reedy, April (Jameson) Reynolds of Bunker Hill, WV, Jessica (Robert) Welsh of Hurricane, WV, Megan (Adam) Haverty of Liverpool, Katie (Jeremy) Biller of Galloway, WV, Emily (Zack) Cochran of Oak Harbor, WA, Billie Shimp, II, Liverpool ; step grandchildren, Patsy (Ernie) Smith of Raleigh, NC, Andy Anderson (Tish) of Kenna, WV; great grandchildren, Garrett, Wyatt, Noah and Evan Brabham, Patrick and Benny Reynolds, Jake and Caden Welsh, Everett Biller; step great grandchildren Julion and Noah Smith, Tori and Evan Anderson; a special caregiver, Arlene Boggess of Liverpool.

She was preceded in death by her husband Billie of 45 years; sisters, Sharon Utt, Carolyn Wilcox, and infant sister; grandson, Gregory Brabham; daughter-in-law, Patricia Shimp.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27 at the Liverpool United Methodist Church, Liverpool with Pastor Butch Pursley officiating. Burial will be in the Liverpool Cemetery, Liverpool.

The visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral.

Please be aware of and abide by the CDC and West Virginia guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic, which requires social distancing and masks to be worn, if you are planning to attend the service or visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Liverpool Cemetery, 794 Sandy Hollow Road, Leroy, WV 25252.

