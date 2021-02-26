Ohio Valley Radio Controlled Car Club looking for more racers this summer

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Ohio Valley Radio Controlled Car Club is starting to prepare for race season at their outdoor track in Belpre.

They hope to race every Saturday starting in May, and throughout the next few months they will be getting their track in order.

This year, they are looking for more kids to sign up and race. People with the club believe younger people can learn many life skills with this opportunity. They say that the kids will have to work hard and be dedicated in order to be successful.

“Kids are a big part of what we do,” said Dana Rhyne, President of the O.V.R.C.C.C. “My dad, actually, started me out with this stuff back in the mid-80s, and here we are today. If they’re willing to learn, you get out of it what you put into it. You know, we got some kids that are really really good.”

Once the racing events begin at their outdoor track near Civitan Park, spectators will be able to attend for free.

