Road closures planned in Wood County

(KKTV)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces the closure of Wood CR 25/1, South Long Run, on Monday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 2, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH will be performing a pipe replacement on Wood CR 25/1, South Long Run, beginning at milepost 0.795. Crews will be working from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day. The roadway will be open overnight. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the

work schedule.

