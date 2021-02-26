Scoreboard- Feb. 25
Warren boys and Fort Frye and Waterford girls advance in high school basketball tournament action.
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Boys high school basketball
Washington Courthouse 19
Warren 67
Marietta 42
Waverly 61
Athens 28
Unioto 59
Girls high school basketball
Belpre 33
Peebles 59
South Webster 30
Waterford 63
Morgan 28
Berlin Hiland 93
West Muskingum 25
Fort Frye 55
Frontier 43
Shadyside 60
Rosecrans 40
Caldwell 33
