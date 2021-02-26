Advertisement

Scoreboard- Feb. 25

Warren boys and Fort Frye and Waterford girls advance in high school basketball tournament action.
By Jim Wharton
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Boys high school basketball

Washington Courthouse 19

Warren 67

Marietta 42

Waverly 61

Athens 28

Unioto 59

Girls high school basketball

Belpre 33

Peebles 59

South Webster 30

Waterford 63

Morgan 28

Berlin Hiland 93

West Muskingum 25

Fort Frye 55

Frontier 43

Shadyside 60

Rosecrans 40

Caldwell 33

