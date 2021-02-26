Advertisement

Vienna City Council approves increase in police department wages

first responders in parade
first responders in parade(Angel Thompson)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - On February 25, the Vienna City Council approved an increase in the wages of all Vienna Police Department officers.

The resolution came following an initial discussion two weeks ago on February 11.

According to Vienna mayor Randy Rapp, the department had the lowest wages compared to the other departments in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The department will get a $2 pay raise per hour, raising their hourly rate to $20 per hour.

Mayor Rapp hopes the pay raise will have a positive impact on the retention rate for present and future officers.

“When we need replacement officers as we all do when they retire, that will give us a competitive wage, so that anyone who is considering the police department for a career that we’ll offer a competitive wage,” Rapp said.

The pay raise will go into effect at the beginning of the next pay period.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

courtesy: Cineflix Productions/History Channel
American Pickers returning to West Virginia
Hundreds of cars lined up outside WVUP for Thursday's vaccine clinic
Cars line up for COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Parkersburg
House enflamed early-Friday morning
House catches fire on 14th Street in Parkersburg
The Parkersburg Brewing Company has been operating at 75 percent capacity since Gov. Justice...
Parkersburg restaurant says they do not need vaccine earlier than others
Scott Bush (left), Brian Sidwell (center), and Christopher Allman (right)
Several arrests made in connection to catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

DaVinci's debuts new childrens book.
DaVinci’s debuts new childrens book
More vaccine doses headed to W.Va. pharmacies
Money
Lawmaker says user fee repeal bill will hurt communities
The Ohio Valley Radio Controlled Car Club races cars each summer
Ohio Valley Radio Controlled Car Club looking for more racers this summer