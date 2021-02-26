Vienna City Council approves increase in police department wages

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - On February 25, the Vienna City Council approved an increase in the wages of all Vienna Police Department officers.

The resolution came following an initial discussion two weeks ago on February 11.

According to Vienna mayor Randy Rapp, the department had the lowest wages compared to the other departments in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The department will get a $2 pay raise per hour, raising their hourly rate to $20 per hour.

Mayor Rapp hopes the pay raise will have a positive impact on the retention rate for present and future officers.

“When we need replacement officers as we all do when they retire, that will give us a competitive wage, so that anyone who is considering the police department for a career that we’ll offer a competitive wage,” Rapp said.

The pay raise will go into effect at the beginning of the next pay period.

