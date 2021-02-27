Fractions get sticky at Fairplains Elementary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Every year, Fairplains Elementary School teaches its students that fractions aren’t just practical, they’re delicious too.

Sticky fingers, chef hats, and M&M’s were scattered across the cafeteria Friday afternoon. The head chefs listened attentively to the measurements called out so they could make their cookie jars just so while parents acted as diligent assistants.

Ms. Kelsey and Ms. Jessica, both third grade teachers, explained that the baking show serves as a hands-on lesson for their measurement and fractions classes. It’s also a way for kids to walk out with practical baking skills as well.

Not surprisingly, it’s a pretty big hit every year.

Ms. Jessica said, “Our third graders come up every year- our second graders actually - come up every year and they ask when is the cooking show? And that is one thing we look forward to and we love it just as much as they do.”

Last year, the elementary school incorporated oatmeal cookies to the baking show, but it turns out M&M’s are the fan favorite.

