Shuler and Tucker sign
Parkersburg South’s Sam Shuler and Warren’s Mya Tucker announce their college choices.
(WTAP) - Parkersburg South senior Sam Shuler and Warren senior Mya Tucker formalized their college academic and athletic plans on Friday
Shuler had his signing celebration announcing that he’s joining the Wilmington Quakers football team
Wilmington is an NCAA Div. III member of the Ohio Athletic conference
Shuler will play linebacker for the Quakers
He credits his coaches and teammates for his ability to get this opportunity.
Tucker will be staying close to home.
She signed her letter of intent accepting a softball scholarship at Ohio Valley University
Tucker had a 10-1 record as a pitcher for the Warriors softball team in 2019 and is looking forward to a successful senior season.
She will major in Special Education while at OVU
