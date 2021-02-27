Williamstown boys basketball preview

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Yellowjackets look forward to the delayed boys high school basketball season with anticipation and optimism.

Coach Scott Sauro’s team was 24-1, and the number 1 seed in WV Class A boys basketball, when the season was shut down in the Regional tournament stage by the pandemic.

The Yellowjackets return a lot of talent back from that squad including the team’s top 2 scorers in Sam Cremeans and Xavier Caruthers along with play making guard Garret Hill.

It’s a team with experience, talent, and a hunger to bring home a Class A championship.

Williamstown tips of the new season on March 5th on the road at Tyler Consolidated.

