Deputies investigating two deaths in Williamstown

Wood County Sheriff's Department vehicle
Wood County Sheriff's Department vehicle(Samantha Cavalli)
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The deaths of two people are being investigated by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department Sunday evening.

Authorities said one subject died at a residence on Sunshine Mountain Road and the other died at Marietta Memorial Hospital after being taken there by an ambulance.

No other information was made immediately available.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

