Deputies investigating two deaths in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The deaths of two people are being investigated by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department Sunday evening.

Authorities said one subject died at a residence on Sunshine Mountain Road and the other died at Marietta Memorial Hospital after being taken there by an ambulance.

No other information was made immediately available.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

