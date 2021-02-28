Local flooding update

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - During the time period of 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., local law enforcement reported multiple instances of flooding in the area.

Parkersburg: Flooding was reported at Core Road as well as at the traffic circle where Emerson, Murdoch, and Ohio Avenue meet.

Marietta: Flooding was reported north of Pike and North Heart.

Belpre: No reports yet but are anticipating floods to come.

Wood County: Flooding was reported on Deerwalk Highway at Carpenter Run Road and on Parkview Drive at Parkview Way. High waters that law enforcement anticipate turning into flooding was reported at Core Road near 36th Street.

