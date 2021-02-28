The Mid-Ohio Valley Easter Parade will look different this year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Easter Parade has been filling our streets with candy and celebration for about a decade. This year, however, to stay Covid safe, it’s going to look a little different.

Market Street will be full of festive floats on March 20th, starting at 2 p.m. This time, however, the floats won’t be moving, drivers will. It’s called a reverse parade. Festivities will end by Centennial Park, where you can meet the Easter Bunny.

Don’t worry about ticket costs this year. Instead, bring non-perishables. Event Founder Kiki Angelos said all food will be given to food pantries.

“Well this year we thought it would be very appropriate because you can see the sudden need for food in our community so instead of charging I thought it would be a great thing just to give back to the community,” she said.

If you want to participate with a float of your own, you can find the application on the MOV Easter Parade Facebook page.

