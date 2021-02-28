The Red Cross has shifted its approach during the pandemic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Red Cross has had to change its approach with Covid.

WTAP spoke with the Executive Director of the Ohio River Valley Sharon Kesselring about the pandemic’s impact on the organization.

Disaster response looks different during a pandemic. Volunteers have learned how to respond virtually but you can’t set up a shelter with a computer.

Kesselring said, “Very few congregate shelters are we actually standing up at this point because it’s a challenge to keep cots six feet apart.”

This made the Red Cross get creative, using hotel rooms instead.

On top of rethinking shelter locations due to schools closing and social distancing needs, blood drives became intertwined with the Covid response.

Kesselring said, “Now we can take that plasma that has the Covid antibodies in it and translate that into convalescent plasma which helps those that are suffering with Covid.”

And, whether or not you check “yes” to if you’ve had Covid on their questionnaire, your blood is tested anyways.

“If you downloaded our app on your smartphone, you’ll get a message saying whether or not you tested positive for antibodies,” she said.

Not all pandemic scars are traceable in a blood sample. The Red Cross set up grief counseling for those dealing with a death from Covid as well.

While some services were born, others were paused.

“During Covid, we’ve had some shut down on our preparedness activities,” Kesselring said.

The hope is that these activities will resume in a couple months.

If you want to volunteer with the Red Cross, go to redcross.org, select volunteer, and create a profile to get started. Although not Covid-related, current volunteers are stretched thin, according to Kesselring.

