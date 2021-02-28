Truckloads of girl scout cookies arrive Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It may be the dead of winter but fret not, it’s also cookie season. Truck-loads of girl scout cookies have arrived in Marietta.

Boxes of lemon-ups, dosido’s, thin mints, s’mores - you name it - were handed off to troops Saturday. To be exact, a little over 46,000 boxes cookies lined the inside of trucks, and this is just the beginning of cookie season.

Now, it doesn’t have to start with yourself. The Black Diamond Council’s Marietta troop is giving people the option of donating cookies to local healthcare workers and first-responders.

Troop Leader Jill Kirtlanz said they know first-hand how hard they’re working during Covid.

“We actually have a few parents in our troops who are doctors and nurses in Marietta Memorial hospital, so we felt like that was a good place to donate to, knowing how hard these people are working,” she said.

To find a cookie booth near you, you can go to bdgsc.org.

There’s also the option of donating cookies to the Gift of Caring program, which goes to military members, veterans, and their families.

