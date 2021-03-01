Advertisement

A.P. Top 25 men’s basketball poll- March 1.

West Virginia ranks 6th and Ohio State 7th in the latest AP Top 25 basketball poll
(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1,571 1

2. Michigan (4) 18-1 1,512 3

3. Baylor 18-1 1,450 2

4. Illinois 18-6 1,350 5

5. Iowa 18-7 1,266 9

6. West Virginia 17-6 1,210 10

7. Ohio St. 18-7 1,163 4

8. Alabama 19-6 1,130 6

9. Houston 20-3 1,109 12

10. Villanova 15-4 942 8

11. Florida St. 14-4 897 11

12. Arkansas 19-5 847 20

13. Kansas 18-8 785 17

14. Creighton 17-6 669 13

15. Texas 14-7 650 14

16. Oklahoma 14-7 584 7

17. Oklahoma St. 16-6 553 -

18. Texas Tech 15-8 494 18

19. San Diego St. 19-4 406 22

20. Loyola Chicago 21-4 367 21

21. Virginia 15-6 362 15

22. Virginia Tech 15-5 335 16

23. Purdue 16-8 192 -

24. Colorado 19-7 150 -

25. Wisconsin 16-9 106 23

Others receiving votes: BYU 101, Southern Cal 88, Clemson 47, Florida 24, Tennessee 19, St. Bonaventure 16, Oregon 15, Missouri 13, Wichita St. 11, Maryland 9, Toledo 8, UConn 5, Belmont 5, Winthrop 4, North Carolina 4, UCLA 2, Louisville 2, UC Santa Barbara 1, Drake 1.

