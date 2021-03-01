Advertisement

AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll- March 1

WVU ranked 20th and Ohio State 22nd in women’s top 25 basketball poll
(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. UConn (27) 20-1 747 1

2. Texas A&M (2) 22-1 703 3

3. NC State 17-2 687 2

4. Stanford (1) 22-2 672 4

5. Louisville 21-2 605 6

6. Baylor 19-2 604 7

7. South Carolina 19-4 575 5

8. Maryland 19-2 565 8

9. UCLA 14-4 500 10

10. Indiana 16-4 485 11

11. Arizona 15-4 431 9

12. Michigan 13-3 369 12

13. Arkansas 19-7 367 16

14. Tennessee 15-6 323 20

15. South Florida 14-2 304 13

16. Georgia 18-5 252 17

17. Kentucky 16-7 227 19

18. Gonzaga 21-3 224 21

19. Oregon 13-7 201 14

20. West Virginia 18-4 199 18

21. South Dakota St. 21-2 163 22

22. Ohio St. 13-6 158 15

23. Missouri St. 18-2 147 23

24. Rutgers 12-3 120 25

25. DePaul 14-6 31 24

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 22, Stephen F Austin 16, Marquette 14, Oklahoma St. 9, Oregon St. 9, Iowa 6, Virginia Tech 6, Georgia Tech 5, Northwestern 4.

