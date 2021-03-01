Belpre’s Strecker Cancer Center close to completion

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Memorial Health’s Belpre Strecker Cancer Center’s radiation oncology department will be fully up and running this week.

WTAP spoke with a health official on the new developments coming to Strecker.

Director of Oncology Stacey Wyer exclaimed, “It’s exciting and it’s huge and it’s hard to even put into words how exciting it is...,.”

The project has been two years in the making, with the goal of bringing cancer services, on top of some oncology services under one roof.

“We will be going from two radiation machines to three at the new center so even the new technology, adding an additional machine, I think it’s really going to open up our capacity and what we’re able to offer to patients,” Wyer said.

On top of that, the center will be incorporating cutting edge technology such as the CyberKnife.

Wyer explained, “The CyberKnife can deliver treatment to cancerous and noncancerous tumors and can be an alternative to surgery for patients who either have inoperable tumors or very complex tumors that would be very difficult to operate on.”

Two breast cancer screening machines more precise than mammograms will be implemented as well. Two ultrasound machines will also be added in to the mix.

Now it isn’t just cutting edge technology and capacity that make the cancer center important. It’s also about location.

“With the two different centers we did not have one location that housed every service that could offer so it was difficult for patients. Sometimes they would have to come to Belpre then drive to Marietta for a second service that wasn’t available on the Belpre campus,” Wyer said.

The cancer center will be fully up and running by mid-March.

The CyberKnife will be used for the first time early March. Wyer said it’s the first technology of its kind in the area.

