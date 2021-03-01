Advertisement

Brilliant meteor lights up skies over Canada, Montana

It was caught in more than 100 videos
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A huge fireball lit up the night skies over Canada and parts of the northern United States.

Its path was caught on security and doorbell cameras in the wee hours of the night last week.

A meteor’s fiery effect happens when rock or other space debris burns up as it enters the earth’s atmosphere.

This one was bright enough to be classified as a fireball

The American Meteor Society said it received over 400 reports of sightings of the brilliant display and more than 100 videos of it.

Most of them came from Alberta, Canada.

The society received over 100 video recordings of the phenomenon.

The organization also says the fireball was visible in neighboring regions of Canada, as well as Montana.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Williamstown woman charged with two counts of murder in deaths of father, fiance
W. Va. Governor issues State of Preparedness
Rain brings flooding.
Local flooding update
West Virginia COVID-19
W.Va. COVID-19 update for February 28
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say

Latest News

Forecast for March 1st
Forecast for March 1st
Joe Johnson was killed by Idaho police in what they admit was a mistake.
Family mourns man Idaho police killed in his own back yard by mistake
At least one student was injured in a shooting Monday at a junior high school in Arkansas.
Shooting reported at Arkansas school; authorities say 1 hurt
The Oslo-based organization said that it was the third-highest number of candidates ever,...
329 candidates for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
High water in Cabin Creek, West Virginia.
Emergency management crews respond to 10 water rescues in Kanawha County