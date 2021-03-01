Coplin Health Systems adds family dental care in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Coplin Health Systems has announced the addition of dental services in Parkersburg.

Coplin recently purchased the Cox Dental Practice at Emerson Square in Parkersburg, which was established more than a decade ago by the late Michael Cox, DDS. The practice will now be known as Parkersburg Family Care Dental.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend the legacy of Dr. Cox and expand Coplin’s services through Parkersburg Family Care Dental,” said Rob Dudley, CEO of Coplin. “We look forward to serving the patients who currently receive dental care at the site, and we hope new patients, including those who are primary care patients at Coplin, will take advantage of the quality dental services provided at Parkersburg Family Care Dental as well.”

Regardless of payor source or ability to pay, Parkersburg Family Care Dental will provide preventative routine dental care to families throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. In addition to routine exams and cleanings, other services such as teeth whitening, filling, crowns, denture and/or partial care, and extractions may also be completed through Parkersburg Family Dental Care.

Those who would like to schedule an appointment are asked to call 304-485-7717.

