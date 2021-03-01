Advertisement

Emergency management crews respond to 10 water rescues in Kanawha County

High water in Cabin Creek, West Virginia.
High water in Cabin Creek, West Virginia.
By Associated Press and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- As of 11:00 a.m. Monday, emergency crews have responded to 10 water rescues in Kanawha County, according to Kanawha County Emergency Management.

Early Monday, officials say a rescue happened off Rocky Fork Road near the Pocatalico River.

Emergency Management has also received reports of high water in the Rutledge area of Kanawha County, throughout Sissonville and in Cabin Creek.

Monday morning, Kanawha County Emergency Management also sent crews to Wayne and Boone Counties to help with high water problems and rescues.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

If you have pictures or videos of flooding in your community, submit them by clicking here.

Most Read

Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder.
UPDATE: Williamstown woman charged with two counts of murder in deaths of father, fiance
W. Va. Governor issues State of Preparedness
Rain brings flooding.
Local flooding update
West Virginia COVID-19
W.Va. COVID-19 update for February 28
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say

Latest News

Forecast for March 1st
Forecast for March 1st
A Washington County man was flown to the hospital Monday morning after a single-car crash on...
Man flown to hospital after single-car crash near Newport
Coronavirus in West Virginia
W.Va. reports no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday
Light in a dentist's office (Pixabay)
Coplin Health Systems adds family dental care in Parkersburg