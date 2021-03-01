Advertisement

Gas prices continue to rise

Gas Pump
Gas Pump(KFYR)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The price at the pump is up again this week.

AAA said Americans saw an average increase of nine cents per gallon on the week, bringing the national average to $2.72 per gallon. That’s the highest it has been since August 2019.

Travel experts said northern West Virginia faired a little better, with an average increase of eight cents more per gallon. The average cost of gas around Parkersburg is $2.67 per gallon, slightly lower than most of the other northern West Virginia cities AAA surveyed.

AAA said the increase in price is because of recent winter weather shutting down several oil refineries, dropping refinery utilization to an abnormal low.

Experts believe prices will continue to rise throughout March.

That could change if oil refineries are able to get back to work and the price of crude oil stabilizes. If that happens, officials said customers could see a drop in prices near the end of the month.

