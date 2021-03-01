Advertisement

Governor: W.Va. February revenues again above estimates

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(Governor Jim Justice)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice says West Virginia now has a $208 million surplus for the current budget year.

He said at his Monday COVID-19 briefing that includes a $34.2 million surplus for the month of February.

The governor also indicated he could be relaxing more COVID-19 guidelines as soon as this week.

406,000 West Virginians-representing 11.7% of the state’s population-have now been vaccinated. The governor announced an additional 92,720 vaccines are coming this week, including doses of the just-approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine. 310,000 have now pre-registered for the vaccines.

Justice announced he is authorizing he is authorizing $341,000 in federal GEER funding to cover the cost of ACT on-campus exams for seniors applying for the Promise Scholarship., and is asking the state’s higher education chancellor to extend the deadline for applying for Promise scholarships, originally scheduled for Monday midnight.

And Justice announced he will be holding the latest of his town hall meetings, on his proposed elimination of the state income tax. It will begin Tuesday at noon.

