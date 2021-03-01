Guernsey County woman sentenced for role in six-year-old’s death

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WTAP) - A 30-year-old woman will spend two decades behind bars for her role in the death of her six-year-old son.

Officials said Tiera Mounts did not help her son, Wyatt Mounts, while he was being physically and emotionally abused. That abuse led to his death in April of 2018.

Mounts’ boyfriend, 34-year-old Marvin Benson, is serving a life sentence for Wyatt’s murder.

Mounts was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she pleaded no contest to four counts of endangering children in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court, a news release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said. Those are second degree felonies.

Her plea was supported by the family to keep survivors from having to testify during a trial.

“The thought of a mother standing by as her child is beaten to death, not intervening to save him, is an unimaginable evil,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Protecting what’s left of this family from renewed trauma by testifying in a public trial is the right thing to do – but this woman deserves her sentence and more, and every sleepless night of the rest of her life.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.