Man flown to hospital after single-car crash near Newport

A Washington County man was flown to the hospital Monday morning after a single-car crash on Dana's Run Road north of Newport.
A Washington County man was flown to the hospital Monday morning after a single-car crash on Dana's Run Road north of Newport.(WCAX)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - A Washington County man was flown to a hospital Monday morning after crashing his car on Dana’s Run Road, authorities said.

Lloyd Lauderman Jr., 67, of Reno, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu that went off the left side of the road and hit a tree, the Marietta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Lauderman, who was alone in the car, was flown to a hospital after the crash, which happened about 9 a.m. the patrol said.

Authorities have not released information about his condition or where he was taken.

Emergency crews from Newport, Pleasants County and St. Marys responded to the crash, which troopers said is still under investigation.

