Marietta Chamber of Commerce new president and CEO, Kelsy Eaton

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce has a new president and CEO starting work today.

The chamber’s board of directors voted to approve Kelsy Eaton for the dual role of president and CEO.

Eaton is a lifetime resident of the Mid-Ohio Valley and worked with the chamber of commerce in multiple capacities over the years.

Most recently, as the chamber’s events manager.

And although she finds herself in the position during the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s motivated to providing assistance to the Marietta community.

Including the local businesses.

“Really just continuing to do what we have been doing. Which is supporting the businesses in the area in any way that we can,” says Eaton. “Whether it’s through the COVID-19 relief grants that we gave out earlier this year, or if it’s through offering free marketing services as we have been and continue to do so through June. Whatever we can do to help out and support them during this time.”

Eaton has a bachelor’s degree in political sciences from Fairmont State.

And she says that she looks forward to helping the city of Marietta in any way she can through the chamber.

