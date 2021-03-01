Obituary: Anita Ruth Maxwell

Anita Ruth Maxwell, 71, of Parkersburg died March 1, 2021 at CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Joseph N. and Ruth (VanWay) Busch.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School and Fairmont State University before receiving her Masters in Teaching from West Virginia University. She taught at Kanawha Elementary for seventeen years and worked for American Federation of Teachers, West Virginia Education Association, and United Teachers of Wichita. She was a member of PEO Chapter G and South Parkersburg Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, the beach, collecting sea shells, golfing, horse racing; and had been to the Kentucky Derby a few times.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-nine years Larry “Mad Max” Maxwell; daughter Christine Bird (Darrin) of Huntington; grandchildren Tucker, Addison, Jensen, and Truett Bird; and four siblings Joe Busch (Gloria), Andy Busch (Lillian), Amy Busch (Barry McVey), and Abby Dunbar (Jeff).

Private services will be held Saturday morning. It can be viewed on Leavitt Funeral Home’s Facebook page after 3:00 PM. The family will hold a public memorial celebration at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Bible Baptist Church or Women’s Care Center.

