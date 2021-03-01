Advertisement

Obituary: Clara Blanch Runyon Nicholson

Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clara Blanch Runyon Nicholson, 84, of Sand Ridge, WV, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Elizabeth Care Center.

She was born July 14, 1936, in Gilmer County, WV, the daughter of the late Burley and Ercie Sprouse Runyon.

She was a member of the Orma United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Becky Nicholson and Dolly Hickman; two step-daughters, Barbara Sue Hamond and Sandra Hess, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Lewis Nicholson on January 4, 1998; one son, Leonard Dewayne Nicholson; one step-son, Delbert Nicholson, Jr.; two brothers, Earl Runyon and John Runyon; two sisters, Mildred Van Horn and Erma Dobbins.

A visitation will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from Noon-1:00 p.m. followed by graveside service at Orma UMC Cemetery with Rev. Tim Hickman officiating.  Masks and social distancing are required.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

