Obituary: Hayward “Hop” D. Haddox

Hayward “Hop” D. Haddox, 87, of Pullman, WV, departed this life Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, in Marietta, OH.

Hop was born October 13, 1933 in Berea, WV, a son to the late Clyde and Pearl Bessie (Mullenix) Haddox. Hop served as a United States Army Veteran from 1954-1956. He retired from Ritchie County Schools as a school bus driver and mechanic. Hop loved hunting, playing rook, football, and watching/going to Nascar races. Most of all he loved being a jokester, he enjoyed making everyone laugh.

Hop is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Ardeth L. Haddox; sons, Thomas Bates (Kandy) and Aaron Haddox, all of Pullman, WV; daughter, Teresa Haddox; many loving nieces and nephews; and special family, Eddie, Teresa, and Vicky Bartlett and Carl and Jean Mace.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Glada Haddox and 3 children; brothers, Clyde and Norris Haddox; uncle, Bill Haddox; and sister-in-law, Anna Haddox.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated. There will be a celebration of life at the convenience of the family. Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.